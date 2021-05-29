Waipawa, Hawke's Bay Four Square gutted in early morning fire

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene around 4.30am today. Photo / Google Maps

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene around 4.30am today. Photo / Google Maps

A Central Hawke's Bay Four Square has been ruined in a major fire early this morning.

Fire and Emergency services responded to the fire at 4.29am on Sunday, and it was fully extinguished by 7.47am.

SH2/High St is currently closed at Waipawa due to the fire.

A spokesman said eight fire tankers, three support vehicles, and four tankers to supplement the towns water supply were in attendance.

"They just advised that they have the fire contained but the building would be pretty much destroyed," he said.

He said "it was far too early" to know what started the fire.

"But there will be specialists - a Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigator - investigating it."

Central Hawke's Bay District Council has been asked to shut off part of the town's water supply.

"We ask you continue to give space and respect teams working."

"Our heart goes out to Graham and the Waipawa Four Square whānau."

Police said the street, which doubles as State Highway 2, was closed and officers were on the scene assisting with traffic management.

Diversions are in place at Kenilworth St for motorists heading north, and Victoria St heading south.