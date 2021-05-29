Missing Waiheke Island boatie hasn't been seen in six days

Erno Bedo has not been seen since Sunday, May 23 at Oneroa Bay.

Police are seeking information from the public in search of a missing man from Waiheke Island who hasn't been seen for six days.

Erno Bedo has not been seen since Sunday, May 23 at Oneroa Bay. He was reported missing yesterday.

He was last known to be wearing a black and green two-tone jacket, with a shirt underneath and is described as European, of average build.

The 73-year-old lives on a boat called Holly, which is still moored in Oneroa Bay.

The tender, also named Holly, is a bright yellow or orange colour and is missing despite an extensive shoreline search.

Weather-permitting, the Police National Dive Squad will conduct a search in Oneroa Bay tomorrow.

Police are appealing for any sightings of Bedo or his tender.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210528/2026.

Any urgent sightings of Bedo or his tender can be reported to 111.