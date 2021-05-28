Coatesville fatal fire: Teenage boy who died with father was always by his side

A 13-year-old boy who died with his father in a fire at their home this week was a typical kid who loved skateboarding and was popular at school.
Phoenix Lee Cairo Roycroft has officially been named as the second person who died in a property fire in Coatesville, north-west of Auckland, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
His father Lee Daniel Roycroft, 42, was named by police earlier this week.
Fire and emergency services were called to a sleep-out on Māhoenui Valley Rd just before 6.30am. However, the pair died at the scene.
"As a family, we are devastated by the deaths of Phoenix and Lee," a statement from their loved one said.
"Phoenix was a cheeky, loveable and typical 13-year-old boy, who loved skateboarding and gaming.
"He was popular amongst his school friends and had a strong bond with his nana."
Earlier this week, a fundraising page set up by friends to help the family described the teenager as his father's sidekick, who was never far from his dad's side.
"Ready with a big smile and up for adventure, Phoenix inherited his dad's gentle nature and was going to be a fine young man."
Hardworking man who wanted the best for his son
The family described Lee as a hardworking man who was respected among the local community. He had wanted the best for his son, after having a tough life himself.
He had a special love for music and was talented on both the guitar and piano.
The family thanked the community for the support they had received in the days since the tragedy and touched on how hard it had been.
"This is an extremely difficult time for us as a family as we come to terms with what has happened."
The official release of the victims' names comes as police and Fire and Emergency NZ personnel continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
Police have completed a scene examination of the property.
• Friends of the family have set up a Givealittle fundraising page to help ease the family's financial burden at this time. By 7am today, just over $21,000 had been donated.