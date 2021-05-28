Car crashed into power pole in East Auckland

Police were made aware of a single-car crash on Pah Road. Photo / 123rf

One person has been left in serious condition after a car crashed into a power pole in East Auckland.

Just after 7.30 pm, Police were made aware of a single-car crash on Pah Road.

One car crashed into a power pole, the power lines were down and power at the time was out.

A witness estimated power is out 500m around the crash site.

One person serious condition, the others are in moderate condition.

Vector was made aware of a power outage in the area.

A number of locals reported hearing burnouts just moments before a car taking off and sirens in the chase.

Firefighters asked locals to push back from the scene, fearing the partially downed live power pole could fall.

Road diversions are in place along Cockle Bay Road.