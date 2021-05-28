Website of the Year

School ball chaos: Students attending a school ball overtaken by hoons once again

Police attended and observed some people and motorbikes not say no offences were committed. Photo / Google Maps

NZ Herald

A party bus driver has said it was utter chaos when she attempted to drop students off at their school ball held at the Ellerslie event centre in Auckland.

She witnessed about 60 people outside the entrance with many people on motorbikes and in cars hanging out the windows.

"They are all hanging out the windows, drinking and s**t" she said.

"They are definitely not students, there are older guys on bikes" she estimated some of the people were in their 20s-30s.

People gathered outside the event centre were also playing loud music through a "megaphone".

Police confirmed they were notified just before 8 pm of a group of people in a car park reportedly blocking access to a function at Ellerslie Events Centre.

"Police attended and observed some people and motorbikes in nearby car parks but no entrances blocked and no offences being committed."

The witness understands the school ball is for students who attend Epsom Girls Grammar.

A similar incident happened earlier this month where students arriving at the Westlake Girls' school ball at Eden Park were overtaken by hoons with blaring music riding on car roofs and bonnets and hanging out of windows.