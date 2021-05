A police car was involved in a two-car crash. Photo / File

A police car has been involved in a two-car crash near Taupō.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Palmer Mill Rd.

Police say the incident occurred about 6.10pm

The intersection is currently blocked, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There are no reports of injuries and an investigation into the crash is under way.