Police seek witnesses, person seriously hurt in Waitōtara motorcycle crash

One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and another person suffered minor injuries. Photo / File

One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and another person suffered minor injuries. Photo / File

Police are seeking witnesses to a motorcycle crash which left one person in hospital with serious injuries.

Two motorcycles crashed near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Paetaia Rd near Waitōtara at about 2.50pm on Saturday.

The two motorcycles were part of a larger group of about 20 bikes travelling together southbound on SH3.

One person was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital with serious injuries, and another person suffered minor injuries.

Police said the group was a regular motorcycle riding group who had travelled from Normanby.

As part of its investigation into the crash police want to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or have any other information.

• People can phone police on 105 and quote event number P046674641.