The crash occurred just north of Bulls. Photo / NZME

Two people have been taken to Whanganui Hospital after their car rolled near Bulls on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were alerted just after 5.30am to the crash on State Highway 1, just north of Bulls.

A St John spokesperson said two people, one in moderate condition and the other with minor injuries, were taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

The car was off the road and has since been removed.