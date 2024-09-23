Advertisement
Operation Bask: Three Aucklanders arrested after largest cocaine shipment bust in New Zealand history

  • Three Aucklanders have been arrested following an investigation into the largest cocaine shipment to New Zealand, totalling 725kg.
  • The cocaine, valued at $253.75 million, was smuggled in a shipping container into the Port of Tauranga via Panama.
  • The accused face multiple charges, including importing cocaine and participating in an organised crime group.

Three Aucklanders have been arrested and face multiple charges following an investigation into the largest cocaine shipment to reach New Zealand shores.

In late February 2022 an operation, dubbed Bask, was launched following the discovery of 725kg of cocaine that was being smuggled in a shipping container by boat into the Port of Tauranga, via Panama.

Over two years later, the joint investigation involving New Zealand Police and Customs led to the arrest of three people last week, all from Auckland.

Two men, aged 27 and 35, and a woman aged 41 are due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday, October 3, on charges including importing cocaine, possessing cocaine for supply and participating in an organised crime group.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), said the vessel had travelled from Ecuador, via Panama, with a container of produce loaded with cocaine, in a method known as “piggybacking”.

“Piggybacking involves controlled drugs being loaded into a container of legitimate product in an effort to avoid law enforcement,” Gollan said.

He added that in this case, however, the cocaine was detected very quickly and seized by Customs, launching an investigation.

It was estimated that the cocaine has a street value of $253.75 million today. It was equivalent to 7,250,000 individual doses of cocaine.

It remains the largest cocaine shipment to ever arrive on New Zealand shores and was estimated to cause $270.85 million worth of harm to the community if it went undetected.

Police said a “breakthrough in the investigation” was made recently, resulting in the three arrests last week.

The accused have also been charged with a further importation of 30kg of cocaine, which arrived into the Port of Tauranga on December 31, 2021, again from Balboa, Panama.

The 30kg shipment was equivalent to 300,000 individual doses and had a street value of $10.5 million.

Customs’ acting investigations manager Nigel Barnes said global intelligence networks and well-developed targeting methods were key to identifying and stopping this type of smuggling attempt.

“We identified the South American shipment as a potential risk before it arrived in Tauranga and that turned out to be the case resulting in the record cocaine seizure that we made.

“This joint operation has also provided both Police and Customs with further intelligence and insights which are clearly still producing results.

“These arrests demonstrate the persistence and determination of NOCG detectives and Customs staff in disrupting the drug supply line,” Barnes said.

Police said they were committed to seeing less drugs on our streets and ultimately, less money going to “those who intimidate and cause violence within our communities”.

“Police will continue to target those who supply drugs into our vulnerable communities, however we cannot do it alone,” Gollan said.

“If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please update us online now or call 105.”

