Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), said the vessel had travelled from Ecuador, via Panama, with a container of produce loaded with cocaine, in a method known as “piggybacking”.

“Piggybacking involves controlled drugs being loaded into a container of legitimate product in an effort to avoid law enforcement,” Gollan said.

He added that in this case, however, the cocaine was detected very quickly and seized by Customs, launching an investigation.

It was estimated that the cocaine has a street value of $253.75 million today. It was equivalent to 7,250,000 individual doses of cocaine.

It remains the largest cocaine shipment to ever arrive on New Zealand shores and was estimated to cause $270.85 million worth of harm to the community if it went undetected.

Police said a “breakthrough in the investigation” was made recently, resulting in the three arrests last week.

The accused have also been charged with a further importation of 30kg of cocaine, which arrived into the Port of Tauranga on December 31, 2021, again from Balboa, Panama.

The 30kg shipment was equivalent to 300,000 individual doses and had a street value of $10.5 million.

Customs’ acting investigations manager Nigel Barnes said global intelligence networks and well-developed targeting methods were key to identifying and stopping this type of smuggling attempt.

“We identified the South American shipment as a potential risk before it arrived in Tauranga and that turned out to be the case resulting in the record cocaine seizure that we made.

“This joint operation has also provided both Police and Customs with further intelligence and insights which are clearly still producing results.

“These arrests demonstrate the persistence and determination of NOCG detectives and Customs staff in disrupting the drug supply line,” Barnes said.

Police said they were committed to seeing less drugs on our streets and ultimately, less money going to “those who intimidate and cause violence within our communities”.

“Police will continue to target those who supply drugs into our vulnerable communities, however we cannot do it alone,” Gollan said.

“If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please update us online now or call 105.”