Crews are onsite Wednesday morning ensuring the fire is fully extinguished. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rural fire crews are returning to the scene of a vegetation fire on the outskirts of Taumarunui to make sure it is extinguished.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the fire just before 5pm on Tuesday.

It started in some trees and spread to cover a 500m x 50m area.

Firefighters controlled the blaze on Tuesday evening and returned on Wednesday morning to ensure all hot spots are dampened.