Police name victim of fatal truck and train collision near Marton

24 May, 2021 03:30 AM 2 minutes to read

Emergency services were called to a collision between a truck and train on Saunders Rd in Marton on May 13. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Police have named the victim of a fatal truck and train collision near Marton earlier this month.

He was Hanxin Zheng, 36, of Palmerston North.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred on Saunders Rd off State Highway 1, around 3.30pm on May 13.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed the truck involved in the crash caught fire after the collision, with two fire engines called in to extinguish the flames.

Shortly after 7pm, police confirmed one person in the truck had died.

Firefighters were called again at 9.40pm to douse the vehicle which was still smouldering when a tow truck attempted to remove it from the scene.

In a statement released shortly after the crash, KiwiRail expressed their sympathies to the family of the person killed.

"Incidents like this are extremely upsetting for all those involved, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has died," group chief operating officer Todd Moyle said.

The driver of the train was given leave, and all KiwiRail staff involved in the incident were offered support.

Investigations by Police and the Transport Accident Commission into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.