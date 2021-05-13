Investigation into fatal truck and train collision near Marton launched

The level crossing on Saunders Rd, where the crash took place. Photo / Google Maps

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has begun an investigation into a fatal collision between a truck and train near Marton.

The crash occurred on Saunders Rd off State Highway 1 at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has since confirmed the truck caught fire after the collision, with two appliances called in to extinguish the flames.

Shortly after 7pm, police confirmed that one person in the truck had died.

Firefighters were called again at 9.40pm to douse the vehicle, which was still smouldering, when a tow truck attempted to remove it from the scene.

In a statement, the commission's chief investigator of accidents said an investigation team had been appointed, and travelled to the scene on Thursday night.

"The investigation team have expert knowledge in this field, including rail engineering and maintenance," Harald Hendel said.

"Their initial evidence gathering work will include interviewing witnesses and inspecting and measuring the rail and rolling stock."

The inquiry was confirmed alongside a separate Serious Crash Unit investigation, which will also look at the circumstances of the crash.

KiwiRail has been contacted for comment.