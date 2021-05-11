Two injured - one in hospital - after vehicles crash near Marton

One person sustained moderate injuries, with another sustaining minor injuries in the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has moderate injuries following a two-vehicle crash north of Marton.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the intersection of Tutaenui Rd and Jefferson Line just before 8am on Wednesday.

A St Johns spokesperson said one person received moderate injuries and was transported to Whanganui Hospital.

Another person received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

In a separate incident this morning, traffic was blocked near Kai Iwi on State Highway 3 after a truck broke down.

Police were alerted to the breakdown on the intersection of SH3 and Smith Rd just after 9am.

Police said traffic was blocked whilst they assisted the truck, with the road cleared by 9.40am.