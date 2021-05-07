SH3/SH1 lane closed, power out in Bulls after truck crashes into pole

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10am. Photo / File

Detours had to be put in place on State Highway 3/State Highway 1 through Bulls after a truck crashed into a power pole this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Bridge St just before 10am on Friday.

Hundreds of properties in Bulls are without power due to the crash, according to Powerco.

Powerco were alerted by Fire and Emergency that a power pole had come down and that the overhead line was hanging low to the ground.

Power was cut to 483 customers in Bulls. 261 customers were reconnected by 11am and the remaining 222 customers should be reconnected by 3pm at this stage.



A field crew was dispatched to make the site safe as quickly as possible and repairs are ongoing.

Police said around noon that workers had been able to open one lane and traffic management was in place, meaning the detour was no longer necessary.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

More to come.