Person taken to hospital after crash in central Whanganui

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Mathieson St and Somme Pde. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
By:

A motorcyclist has been taken to Whanganui Hospital following a crash in Central Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision between a car and a motorcycle on the intersection of Somme Pde and Mathieson St around 9.15am on Friday.

A section of Somme Pde was cordoned off temporarily but has since re-opened.

Fire and Emergency senior station officer Aaron Summerhays said the motorcyclist received significant lower-body injuries.

The driver of the car is uninjured.

