Two crews from the Whanganui station were called to the Lincoln Rd address just after 7pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two crews from the Whanganui station were called to the Lincoln Rd address just after 7pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters spent an hour fighting a Springvale house fire after a barbecue caught fire and spread to a nearby porch.

Fire and Emergency NZ were alerted to the fire at a Lincoln Rd property just after 7pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson said two appliances from the Whanganui station were sent to the address, with the blaze extinguished in just over an hour.

No one was injured.