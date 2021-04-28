Major house fire in Hunterville; State Highway 1 closed

Fire crews have been at the blaze for more than five hours. Photo / File

A house has been brought down by a fire in Hunterville overnight.

Fire crews were alerted to the Hunterville address just after 2am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the property had been severely damaged and fire crews were still present dampening down hot spots at the property.

He said the blaze will be investigated by a Fire and Emergency specialist fire investigator.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 1 at Hunterville was closed between Feltham St and Bruce St because of the fire.

There was a short detour, which was suitable for heavy vehicles, through the town.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.