New ZealandUpdated

Four injured, one critical after SH3 crash near Whanganui

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was called to transport a critically injured person. Photo / Supplied

Ethan Griffiths
One person is critically injured and three others seriously, following a crash on State Highway 3 near Whanganui.

The crash occurred near the Whangaehu River bridge shortly before 5pm on Tuesday when a ute and van collided.

A police spokesperson said initial indications were one person has critical injuries while three others sustained serious injuries.

A helicopter was called to transport one person to hospital and the road was closed for around two hours while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

The road is now open.