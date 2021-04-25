Man flown to hospital after being assaulted following car crash in Hāwera

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in Hāwera District Court on Monday after a motorist was assaulted following a car crash.
Emergency services were alerted to a minor crash on the corner of Grey St and Princes St at 5.15pm on Sunday.
"It appears a driver was then assaulted," a police spokeswoman said.
The person sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Taranaki Base Hospital.
On Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said the man was now in a stable condition.
A 32-year-old man was taken into custody following the assault and charged with wounding with intent to injure.
He will appear in the Hāwera District Court on Monday.