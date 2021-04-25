Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

Man flown to hospital after being assaulted following car crash in Hāwera

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.15pm on Sunday. Photo / File

Logan Tutty
By:

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in Hāwera District Court on Monday after a motorist was assaulted following a car crash.

Emergency services were alerted to a minor crash on the corner of Grey St and Princes St at 5.15pm on Sunday.

"It appears a driver was then assaulted," a police spokeswoman said.

The person sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Taranaki Base Hospital.

On Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said the man was now in a stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody following the assault and charged with wounding with intent to injure.

He will appear in the Hāwera District Court on Monday.