Motorist dead after SH4 Raetihi crash

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital after a crash on SH4 near Raetihi. Photo / File

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

One person has died after a car hit a power pole near Raetihi.

The critically ill motorist was flown to Waikato Hospital after the crash but it is understood they died en route.

The accident happened at 10.43am

today at the intersection of SH4 and Alexandra Rd.

Another occupant of the car was taken to Whanganui Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent both the Raetihi and Ohakune fire brigades, central communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said.

They arrived at 10.53am to find one person trapped in the car and used cutting gear to extract the person.

St John ambulance called a helicopter and sent two ambulances, and police were also present.

The state highway was closed due to the accident.