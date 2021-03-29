Road reopens after stock truck roll on State Highway 3 near Waitotara

One person has received serious injuries after a truck rolled near Waitotara on Monday morning.
Police said they were called to the crash near Paetaia Rd on State Highway 3 about 9am. Fire and Emergency and St John also attended. A helicopter flew one patient to hospital.
The road reopened around 2pm on Monday after the crash scene was cleared.
The truck was carrying cattle and police said eight animals had to be euthanised.
On Monday morning, a police spokeswoman said the road was blocked and likely to remain so for some time while a tow was arranged for the stock truck.
There was no detour available, so motorists were asked avoid the area or delay their journey.
Powerco said customers in and around Waitotara were without power as a result of the accident.
"Power to 188 customers was cut just after 9am when a truck rolled and hit a power pole," Powerco said in a statement.
"A Powerco field crew is on the scene to replace the pole and carry out any other repairs required."
The estimated time for power to be restored is 5pm.