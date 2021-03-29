Road reopens after stock truck roll on State Highway 3 near Waitotara

One person has received serious injuries after a truck rolled near Waitotara on Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the crash near Paetaia Rd on State Highway 3 about 9am. Fire and Emergency and St John also attended. A helicopter flew one patient to hospital.

The road reopened around 2pm on Monday after the crash scene was cleared.

One person is reported to be seriously injured after a truck rolled near Waitotara. Photo / Bevan Conley

The truck was carrying cattle and police said eight animals had to be euthanised.

Traffic is backed up with no diversions available. Photo / Bevan Conley

On Monday morning, a police spokeswoman said the road was blocked and likely to remain so for some time while a tow was arranged for the stock truck.

Photo / Bevan Conley

There was no detour available, so motorists were asked avoid the area or delay their journey.

SH3 WAITŌTARA, TARANAKI - TRUCK CRASH - 9:35AM

Due to a truck crash, the road is CLOSED near Paetaia Rd. Emergency services are on-site. Helicopter and contractors are en route. There is no detour available, so please avoid the area or delay your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/mVLQNYWrtc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 28, 2021

Powerco said customers in and around Waitotara were without power as a result of the accident.

"Power to 188 customers was cut just after 9am when a truck rolled and hit a power pole," Powerco said in a statement.

"A Powerco field crew is on the scene to replace the pole and carry out any other repairs required."

The estimated time for power to be restored is 5pm.