Emergency services attended the crash on Tuesday evening. Photo / File

Police have named the woman who died in the crash near Manutahi in South Taranaki on Tuesday.

She was Dianne Cave, 54, of Inglewood.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck on South Rd between Upper Manutahi Rd and Ball Rd at about 5.20pm on March 23.

Police said their sympathies were with the family.