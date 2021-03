The crash occurred near Balcairn. Image / Google Maps

One person is dead and a state highway has been closed after a crash in rural north Canterbury tonight, police say.

Emergency services were alerted just before 9pm about the single vehicle crash on Balcairn Amberley Road, about 40km north of Christchurch.

The Serious Crash Unit had been told and the crash is being investigated.

"State Highway 72 has been closed between Leithfield Rd, Stokes Rd and Western Terrace Rd.

Traffic is being diverted down Cornwall Terrace."