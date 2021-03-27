Man dies in Gisborne after crashing moped into back of truck

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police say. Photo / file

A man who crashed his moped scooter into the back of a truck in Gisborne has died.

Police say the 34-year-old man was riding the scooter at 10:15pm last night when he crashed into the back of a parked truck on Gisborne's Anzac St.

He was critically injured in the incident and died shortly after being transported to Gisborne Hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police say.