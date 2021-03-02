Police name victim of fatal crash near Whanganui

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 8pm on February 26. Photo / File

The person who died following a crash on State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi last week has been named by police.

He was John William Anderson, 37, of Whanganui.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 8pm on Friday, February 26.

The road was closed while emergency services attended to the scene.

In a statement, police said they "extend their sympathies to Mr Anderson's family and friends at this difficult time."

The police investigation is continuing.

The death is the third road fatality in the Manawatū-Whanganui region since the beginning of 2021.