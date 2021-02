Two people were rushed to hospital after a crash on the Taihape-Napier Road around 6pm last night. Photo / File

Two people - one seriously injured - were taken to hospital after a crash on the Taihape-Napier Road on Tuesday night.

A St John spokesperson said the other occupant of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries. Both occupants were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The crash, which involved one vehicle, occurred shortly after 6pm.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was not notified, and there were no delays to traffic.