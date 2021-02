The blaze was visible from across Whanganui city. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A house has been "fully destroyed" by a large fire in Whanganui.

Five fire crews and multiple tankers were called to fight the blaze on Roberts Ave in Aramoho.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to the fire at about 6pm on Tuesday with three crews still on the scene at 8:25pm.

Police closed the road.

The view of the fire from Somme Parade. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Fire and Emergency said there was "some indication" cell towers near the site were "compromised".