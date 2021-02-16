Dog euthanised after attack on 5-year-old in Whanganui

The dog involved in an attack on a Whanganui child was held at the Airport Rd pound before subsequently being euthanised. Photo / File

A dog that attacked a child in January was voluntarily handed over to the Whanganui District Council to be euthanised.

The attack on January 29 left a 5-year-old boy with serious facial injuries. He was subsequently flown to Hutt Hospital to receive treatment.

The council confirmed it was alerted to the incident around 7pm on the evening of the attack and transferred the dog to the Whanganui Pound.

Council confirmed on Tuesday the dog had been euthanised.

The council initially would not disclose the breed of the dog but has since confirmed it was a blue merle border collie.

It is investigating the incident.

"An investigation involves evidence gathering, witness, victim and offender statements, photographs, scene examination, medical records etc - then determining exactly what happened," compliance operations manager Warrick Zander told the Chronicle shortly after the incident.

A council spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the investigation was "near completion".