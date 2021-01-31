Child suffers serious injuries after being mauled by dog in Whanganui

A child has been taken to Hutt Hospital after being attacked by a dog in Whanganui. Photo / File

A child suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Whanganui on Friday.

Whanganui District Council confirmed on Monday morning that a dog is currently impounded as a result of the attack, which resulted in the child being flown to Hutt Hospital for treatment.

Compliance operations manager Warrick Zander said the council was alerted to the attack around 7pm on Friday. It is believed the attack occurred earlier in the day.

"Whanganui District Council has impounded a dog believed to be responsible for a serious attack on a child," Zander said in a statement.

"The child received serious facial injuries and was flown to Hutt Hospital for treatment."

The council would not confirm the breed of the impounded dog.

Zander said the dog will remain impounded while an investigation is carried out into the incident.

"An investigation involves evident gathering, witness, victim and offender statements, photographs, scene examination, medical records etc - then determining exactly what happened."

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that could assist is asked to call the council on 06 349 0001.

Whanganui Hospital has been contacted for comment.