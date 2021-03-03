Cordons lifted after explosives removed from Marton police station

Defence Force staff have removed explosives from a vehicle outside Marton's police station.

Police said the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team who would make them safe.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience."

Cordons were in place in the Rangitīkei town after a person found the explosives and brought them to the Stewart St station.

As a result, a cordon was in place on Stewart St from Morris St to High St.

Marton School was earlier placed in lockdown and police were seen in large numbers at cordons around the town.

A police cordon at the corner of William St and Whanganui Rd in Marton. Photo / Bevan Conley

A staff member at Marton Pharmacy said that they were operating as usual, but could not deliver to the doctor's surgery as it was near the police station.

"We can see lights from here."