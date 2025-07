Glass, plastic and sharp metals were all found in the penguin's stomach. Photo / Supplied

Rubbish and glass found in the stomach of Ōamaru penguin

Researchers at the Ōamaru Penguin Colony have found large pieces of glass, plastics, and even metal inside the stomach of a little blue penguin.

Staff made the discovery while dissecting the bird as part of a study looking into the diets of New Zealand’s smallest penguin species.

The birds are the smallest breed of penguin in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Henry Elsom, the environmental team lead at Ōamaru Blue Penguin Colony, said he was shocked by what the team found.

“I’ve never seen things like that inside a penguin’s stomach – I really wasn’t expecting it," he said.