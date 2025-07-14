“As penguins come into egg laying, they do consume small stones and shell fragments to restore calcium in their body.

“But when I opened the stomach, I was quite surprised to find sharp fragments of glass, metal, and plastic in there as well.

“When I think of little penguins, I don’t really think of ingesting macro plastics being a problem.”

But birds weren’t just consuming rubbish, but also using it to build nests, he said, and it was a timely reminder for people to be cautious when disposing of rubbish.

“One of the pieces of rubbish was a tab from a can,” he said.

“It’s people just throwing things on the ground. I often encounter beer bottles in the lake.”

Penguins use rubbish to build their nests. Photo / Supplied

Elsom said species numbers had been classified as declining, but conservation efforts by the colony stabilised the local population.

But he said that while they worked hard, everyone could do their bit when it came to looking after little blue penguins.

“If you’re out walking in coastal areas and you see rubbish, of any size, even these very small fragments, pick them up and put them in the bin,

“Then you’ll be doing your part as well.”

Jazlyn Whales is a multimedia journalist based in the Christchurch newsroom.