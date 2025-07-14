Advertisement
Rubbish and glass found in the stomach of Ōamaru penguin

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Glass, plastic and sharp metals were all found in the penguin's stomach. Photo / Supplied

Researchers at the Ōamaru Penguin Colony have found large pieces of glass, plastics, and even metal inside the stomach of a little blue penguin.

Staff made the discovery while dissecting the bird as part of a study looking into the diets of New Zealand’s smallest penguin species.

The birds are the smallest breed of penguin in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied
