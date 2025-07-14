“Thanks also to the Police Search and Rescue squad who kept Jock company overnight until he could come home,” she said.

Davies’ coffin was adorned with the many “beads of courage” that he had been presented with during his multiple battles with leukaemia. Battles that he’d won.

Jock Davies, pictured with his mother Sarah in 2016, was a leukaemia survivor and an ambassador for Child Cancer Foundation. Photo / Supplied

“During Jock’s cancer journey, he showed strength, resilience, courage and determination. He also became a poster boy for the Child Cancer Foundation,” said Sarah Davies.

She remembered her youngest son as a young man who loved life.

“You’ve left a lasting impression on so many. Forever 21, we love you Jocko and there’s going to be a huge void in our family. We’re all going to miss you so much.”

Pete Davies said his son had a way of twisting him “around his little finger” with a smile that “wouldn’t go away”.

“Jock was a great wee hunter - he put me onto my first deer,” said his father.

He spoke of Jock’s ambition to follow in his parents’ footsteps.

“He talked to me late last year about going to teachers’ college and I was secretly stoked because he had a great manner with people of all ages but seemed to connect so well with the young,” said Pete.

Pete Davies, supported by his wife Sarah and sons Geroge and Tom, described his son as the “toughest little ****er I’ve ever had the fortune to know”.

“I’ve been lucky to have a son who has lived 21 years to the max. He’s entertained, he’s cared, he’s thought, he’s stirred, he’s cuddled, he’s loved. I hope the curries and the hunting are as good as at home. I’ll see you when I’m looking at you, mate.”

Humour was a big part of the tributes to Jock Davies - an attribute only bettered by the size of his heart.

Older brother George spoke of his deep admiration for his younger sibling.

“Your strength, determination, kindness and infectious sense of humour will certainly be remembered by everyone you have touched.

“You have gone way too soon and I’m not sure how I’m going to cope. We had so many trips and memories left to make. You will always be in my heart, my brother. I love you, Jocko - and I always will,” said George Davies.

Tom Davies touched on some of the humour that Jock was famous for, admitting that the bulk of his little brother’s famed stories weren’t for public consumption.

“Jocko was a man of many talents - ranging from cricket, rugby, fishing, hunting, coaching sport and if getting nude was a talent that’d certainly top the list,” said Tom, to much laughter.

“We’ll be forever three brothers, forever a family of five,” Tom finished.

