One person in serious condition after two-car crash in Gonville, Whanganui

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a two-car collision in Whanganui.
Police were alerted to the collision on Abbot St in Gonville at 10.47am on Sunday.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to assist in extricating a person from a vehicle.
A police spokeswomen said the road had been cleared by 11.30am.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
One person was transported to Whanganui Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition, a St John spokeswomen said.
"Another patient with minor injuries was transported to hospital by police, but we did assess them at the scene," she said.
"There were four other people involved, but they weren't injured."