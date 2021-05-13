Two dead in fatal crashes

The crash occurred on Saunders Road off State Highway 1 just after 3.30pm. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Two people have died in crashes today - including a person who was in a truck which collided with a train just outside Marton.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Saunders Rd off State Highway 1 just after 3.30pm.

Multiple police cars and fire appliances were on the scene.

Contractors blocked off the road from State Highway 1.

Shortly after 7pm police confirmed one person in the truck had died from injuries suffered. It was not known if more than one person was in the truck at the time of the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified. The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is also investigating.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian died after they were struck by a truck on the Waikato Expressway at Rangiriri this afternoon.

The incident occured at 1.10pm.