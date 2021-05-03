Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency considers roundabout, speed limits changes for SH1/SH3

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will hold two public consultation meetings in Sanson and Bulls. Photo / Bevan Conley

A roundabout and lower speed limits are among changes being considered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to a stretch of State Highways 1 and 3.

Now the agency is seeking public feedback on a proposal to introduce safety measures on the stretch of SH1/SH3 between Bulls and Sanson.

The agency said there had been a high number of crashes in the area over the past decade.

The stretch of highway is in the top 10 per cent for serious crashes in New Zealand and between 2010 and 2020, there were 83 crashes on the 6.4 km stretch of road, resulting in 14 people seriously injured and 23 receiving minor injuries.

The proposed measures include a roundabout, shared path, and an investigation into lowering speed limits.

Waka Kotahi is holding two drop-in sessions held in Sanson and Bulls this week.

The agency's director of regional relationships Emma Speight said the planned roundabout and shared path work together with speed reductions to create a safer network for all motorists.

"Waka Kotahi is committed to Vision Zero, a vision for New Zealand where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. We want everyone who uses our roads to get to where they're going safely," Speight said.



"The feedback we get through this four-week engagement period will help inform the roundabout designs. Once detailed designs are completed for the roundabout, Waka Kotahi will seek funding for construction and begin the consent application process."

Speight said the safety improvements are part of the Road To Zero strategy developed in partnership with NZ Police, Ministry of Transport, local government, and WorkSafe that adopts Vision Zero and sets a target to reduce deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand's roads, streets, cycleways and footpaths by 40 per cent over the next 10 years.

"Alongside the plans for a roundabout, which will have a positive impact on safety, we also need to talk about how fast we are driving."

Speight said even when speed wasn't the direct cause of a crash, it was a factor in the severity of every crash.

"It is most often what determines whether a person is killed, seriously injured, or unharmed.

"Lowering speeds doesn't mean we can't make other changes, but it is something we can do now that will have an immediate impact on reducing the risk of deaths and serious injuries on the road."

• There will be a drop-in session at the Sanson Community Hall, 26 Fagan St on Friday, May 7, from 3pm to 6pm and another on Saturday, May 8 at Te Matapihi Bull Community Centre, 4 Criterion St, Bulls from 10am to 1pm.

The public can also give feedback online at SH1/SH3 Bulls to Sanson speed review or email CNISpeedReviews@nzta.govt.nz.