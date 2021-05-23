Two injured, one critical after crash near Raetihi

Two people injured in a crash near Raetihi on Monday night were transferred to Whanganui Hospital via helicopter. Photo / NZME

Two people were injured, one critically, after a crash near Raetihi on Sunday night.

Police said the two-vehicle collision occurred on Pipiriki-Raetihi Road shortly after 6pm.

St John said two people were injured in the crash, with the Palmerston North and New Plymouth rescue helicopters sent to the scene.

Both patients - one critically injured and the other seriously - were airlifted to Whanganui Hospital.

Police said on Monday morning the critically injured patient was subsequently transferred to Wellington Hospital, and remained in a critical condition.

The condition of the other injured patient remains serious.