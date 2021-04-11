Police dive squad called in to help with car in water at Lake Rotoma

A police dive squad has been called in after a car was found in Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua, this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a vehicle in the water about 9.45am.
It was not clear how long the car had been there.
The vehicle remained in the water and the police national dive squad was traveling to the region, she said.
"Police will not be in a position to provide any further updates until later today."
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the scene to "assist police" but would not comment further.
A Rotorua Daily Post photographer said multiple emergency service staff were at the scene at Ōtangiwai Point as well as a tow truck.
Two people died after their car plunged into Lake Rotoma at Ōtangiwai Point in July last year.
More to come.