Man dies in water incident at Ōhope Beach

Ōhōpe Beach in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

A man in his 40s has died following a 'water incident' at Ōhope Beach today, police say.

Emergency services were called to the incident around 1.25pm.

The man was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided however he sadly died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Ōhope Beach is in the Whakatāne District in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Today's incident is the second water incident in the district in as many days.

A 10-year-old girl remains in Whakatāne Hospital today after an incident at the Whakatāne Aquatic and Fitness Centre yesterday.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said the girl was in a stable condition in acute care at Whakatāne Hospital.

The girl was rescued by aquatic centre staff following the incident last night, a Whakatāne District Council spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said the service was notified of the incident about 4.59pm yesterday and one patient was treated on site before being taken to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition.