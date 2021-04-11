Two people injured, one critically, in two-car crash near Taupō

Cordon at the intersection of Broadlands and Tiriti Rds this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a two-car crash near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the incident, on Broadlands Rd, was reported at 8.39am.

Traffic was being diverted down Ohaaki Rd north of the scene and View Rd south of the scene, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene. A helicopter was requested but could not get off the ground due to poor weather.

Two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries, she said.

A woman who had been driving on the road before the crash happened but did not see it said there had been fog, low cloud, and drizzly rain this morning.

She said the number of crashes on Broadlands Rd was a "running joke".

"Every two weeks now there's a car that's run off the road. Last week there was a double-cab ute that rolled up on its side into the pine trees. Two days later there was a hatchback a little further up that was up on its roof on the side of the road. I'd hate to be doing the fencing up that way."

She said the road was becoming dangerous.

"They're not bad corners. But there's a hill and a short bit so you can't see what's coming."