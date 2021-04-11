Police dive squad recovers body and car at Lake Rotomā

Emergency services at the scene at Ōtangiwai Point, Lake Rotoma. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police dive squad has recovered a body from Lake Rotomā this evening.

A police spokeswoman said a body was recovered from the lake at 5.40pm and a car was recovered at 6.30pm.

The dive squad was called in after a car was found submerged in Lake Rotomā, near Rotorua, this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a vehicle in the water about 9.45am.

It was not clear how long the car had been there.

About 4.30pm, the police said the squad was due to arrive shortly.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman earlier said the service was called to the scene to "assist police" but would not comment further.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer said around noon multiple emergency service staff were at the scene at Ōtangiwai Point as well as a tow truck.

Two people died after their car plunged into Lake Rotoma at Ōtangiwai Point in July last year.

The cause of Monday's crash has yet to be established, but a man who works down the road from Ōtangiwai Point, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incident was in the same place as the one in July.

"It is a pretty tough corner, pretty sharp," he said.

"There is a metal barrier but there's a car park where you can still go through."

He said some vehicles travelled "quite fast" down the stretch of road in question.

It was scary to think another had gone off the road.

Another Rotomā resident, who did not wish to be named, was sad about the crash and agreed some people sped down the stretch of road.

"The strong message is the 70km/h speed through the area is not causing the cars to slow down enough.

"We need to get it down to 60km/h."

Two people were injured in a two-car crash near Taupō today.

A police spokeswoman said the incident, on Broadlands Rd, was reported at 8.39am.

Two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance, one in a critical condition and one serious.

A woman who had been driving on the road before the crash happened but did not see it happen said there had been fog, low cloud and drizzly rain in the area.

Inquiries into today's incident were ongoing.