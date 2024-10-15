As matters pertaining to this case are still before the court it would not be appropriate for me to comment any further.”
Brother Geoff Hall said in a family statement “Alan really appreciates and thanks the Commissioner and the investigation teams for meeting with him”.
He said the apology marked another milestone for Hall and the family in “acknowledging the injustices of the past”.
“Our family appreciates the work the police have committed to these investigations.”
The murder of Arthur Easton
Easton, 52, and his two teenage sons were attacked in October 1985 by a bayonet-wielding home invader.
He was stabbed in his liver during the frenzied attack and died of blood loss after emergency services arrived on the scene.
The murder weapon and a woolly hat were all that was left at the scene by the killer, described to be a Māori man, tall and broad in stature.
Hall, who was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, came to police attention two months later because he owned a bayonet and beanie similar to the ones found at the scene, and was walking in the area at the time of the attack.
The description of the attacker and key witness statements from a man who was in the area at the time were concealed by police, and a jury found Hall guilty of the murder in 1986.