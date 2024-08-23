Three people to appear in court as police investigate Alan Hall miscarriage of justice

Hall, who was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, came to police attention two months later because he owned a bayonet and beanie similar to the ones found at the scene, and was walking in the area at the time of the attack.

Extensive police questioning of Hall ensued and he was charged with murder

The description of the attacker and key witness statements from a man in the area at the time were concealed by police, and in 1986 a jury found Hall guilty.

In 2022 Hall had his conviction quashed by the Supreme Court, which determined key evidence at his trial was “materially altered”.

The next year the Government agreed to a $4,933,725.75 payout as compensation for Hall’s time in prison.

Alan Hall photographed in 2011. Hall was 23 when he became the prime suspect in the murder of Arthur Easton in 1985. Photo / Greg Bowker

After the compensation was settled four further separate investigations were ongoing including two by police to establish whether anyone in the organisation committed a crime by altering evidence and one by the Solicitor-General in relation to the Crown’s role in the significantly botched prosecution.

Police executed a number of search warrants today, resulting in three people being summonsed to appear in court in relation to Hall’s conviction, Stuff reported.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.