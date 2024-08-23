Three people to appear in court as police investigate Alan Hall miscarriage of justice

Three people have been ordered to appear in court next month in relation to one of New Zealand’s most high-profile miscarriages of justice - a case which led to the biggest compensation payout in the country’s history.
In 1985 Arthur Easton and his two teenage sons were attacked in October 1985 by a bayonet-wielding home invader.
Easton was stabbed in his liver and died of blood loss after emergency services arrived on the scene.
The murder weapon and a woolly hat were all that was left at the scene by the alleged murderer, who was described as a Māori man, tall and broad in stature.