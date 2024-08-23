Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Three people to appear in court as police investigate Alan Hall miscarriage of justice

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Alan Hall was wrongfully convicted of murder and will receive a record $5 million in compensation and an apology after spending more than 18 years in prison. Video / NZ Herald

Three people have been ordered to appear in court next month in relation to one of New Zealand’s most high-profile miscarriages of justice - a case which led to the biggest compensation payout in the country’s history.

In 1985 Arthur Easton and his two teenage sons were attacked in October 1985 by a bayonet-wielding home invader.

Easton was stabbed in his liver and died of blood loss after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The murder weapon and a woolly hat were all that was left at the scene by the alleged murderer, who was described as a Māori man, tall and broad in stature.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hall, who was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, came to police attention two months later because he owned a bayonet and beanie similar to the ones found at the scene, and was walking in the area at the time of the attack.

Extensive police questioning of Hall ensued and he was charged with murder

The description of the attacker and key witness statements from a man in the area at the time were concealed by police, and in 1986 a jury found Hall guilty.

In 2022 Hall had his conviction quashed by the Supreme Court, which determined key evidence at his trial was “materially altered”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The next year the Government agreed to a $4,933,725.75 payout as compensation for Hall’s time in prison.

Alan Hall photographed in 2011. Hall was 23 when he became the prime suspect in the murder of Arthur Easton in 1985. Photo / Greg Bowker
Alan Hall photographed in 2011. Hall was 23 when he became the prime suspect in the murder of Arthur Easton in 1985. Photo / Greg Bowker

After the compensation was settled four further separate investigations were ongoing including two by police to establish whether anyone in the organisation committed a crime by altering evidence and one by the Solicitor-General in relation to the Crown’s role in the significantly botched prosecution.

Police executed a number of search warrants today, resulting in three people being summonsed to appear in court in relation to Hall’s conviction, Stuff reported.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand