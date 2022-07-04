Alan Hall was wrongly convicted of murder and spent 19 years in prison for the crime he did not commit. Photo / NZH

Alan Hall was wrongly convicted of murder and spent 19 years in prison for the crime he did not commit. Photo / NZH

In October 1985 Arthur Easton was murdered in his Papakura family home.

Easton and his two teenage sons were attacked by a bayonet-wielding home invader.

The 52-year-old postal worker was stabbed in his liver during the frenzied attack and died of blood loss after emergency services arrived on the scene.

Alan Hall was convicted of murder in 1986 and spent 19 years in prison for the crime.

However, Hall was not the person who killed Easton.

He maintained his innocence for almost four decades and earlier this year the Supreme Court finally quashed his conviction for murder.

The Crown accepted earlier this year in a submission to the Court that key evidence leading to the identity of the true attacker was "materially" altered, leading to a miscarriage of justice.

