Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ First bill seeks to protect cash payments up to $500

RNZ
7 mins to read

A members' bill by NZ First would require businesses to accept cash for purchases up to $500. Photo / Dean Purcell

A members' bill by NZ First would require businesses to accept cash for purchases up to $500. Photo / Dean Purcell

By Nik Dirga of RNZ

Cash is king, some people say – while others wouldn’t be caught dead without their PayWave and Apple Pay.

But a new members’ bill put forward by New Zealand First would protect cash as a key option in transactions, requiring stores

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save