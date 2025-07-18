Emergency services were called to Te Atatu Rd around 11.30pm yesterday after a vehicle collided with a power pole. Photo / NZME

Hundreds of West Auckland residents spent the night without power after a car crashed into a power pole - blacking out a big chunk of the surrounding area.

Emergency services were called to Te Atatu Rd on in the Te Atatu Peninsula area just after 11.30pm after a vehicle lost control and collided with a power pole.

A witness said the pole was “completely destroyed”.

Road closures were put in place as emergency services responded to and investigated the incident.