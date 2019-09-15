Six months on from the Christchurch terror attacks, the Herald is launching a new monthly podcast called A Moment in Crime.

The first episode is dedicated to the March 15 terror attack - the people involved, and how the city and the world responded.

It was New Zealand's darkest day, and one we will never forget.

Our newsroom got the first call from a witness just minutes after the shooting started.

For the first time we are sharing audio from that interview - and others - as we take you back to the day that changed us all.

At 1.41pm on Friday March 15 a man stormed into a central Christchurch mosque and opened fire with an assault-style weapon.

Then he drove 7km across the city to the Linwood Mosque and gunned down even more people.

They should have all been safe as they gathered to pray.

But by the end of his rampage, 51 men, women and children were fatally wounded and another 40 severely injured.

Within 18 minutes the alleged offender had been caught and he is now in custody awaiting trial for New Zealand's worst massacre.

Hisharm Alzarzour survived the Christchurch Mosque shootings, but his friend Khaled Mustafa wasn't so lucky. Video / Dean Purcell

Tomorrow we will back on New Zealand's first terror

