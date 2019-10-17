On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Despite frantic and exhausted searches, there was so sign of the toddler for eight days.
It wasn't until the head of the investigation called in Detective Sergeant James Watson to take a ground zero approachand review the disappearance, that Aisling was found.
She had fallen down a manhole and into a drain just metres from where her mother was standing.
The case was tragic, and made headlines around the world.
Ten years on we revisit the life and death of Aisling in episode two of A Moment In Crime - the Herald's new true crime podcast.
In the episode we hear from Watson about the moment Aisling was found, from the public face of the police investigation and from journalists who covered the case and spent time with the toddler's family.
Leask has been covering crime and justice for the Herald for more than a decade and has reported on most of the major incidents and events over that time.
"Each month I'll take you inside some of our most infamous incidents, notorious offenders and behind the scenes of high profile trials and events to show you what's really happening in your backyard," she said.
"Heroes and villains battle for justice to be done, and it seems no matter how horrifying the story, we always want to know more.
"If you want to know more about the cases that have shocked and shaped our nation - from murders and massacres to violent villains and the utterly unbelievable - join me for A Moment In Crime."
In our first episode we looked back at the Christchurch terror attack - what unfolded on March 15 and how it changed New Zealand.