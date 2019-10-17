In October 2009 a little girl vanished in West Auckland.

Her name was Aisling Symes and within hours of her death she was known to most New Zealanders.

For eight harrowing days police, search specialists and volunteers searched for the 2-year-old.

But there was no sign of her until a detective brought in to give the case fresh eyes demanded a drain near where she was last seen be checked again.

In the second episode of the Herald's new podcast A Moment In Crime we look back at what happened to Aisling, with new details from when she was found.

Aisling Symes died in 2009 after falling down a manhole into a drain in West Auckland. Photo / supplied
Aisling Celine Symes was last seen playing with her sister, laughing, stomping in puddles and chasing ducks at a family home.

Her mother was watching her as she fixed a washing machine.

In the time it took for her to look down to turn off a tap - Aisling disappeared.

READ MORE:
A Moment In Crime: Herald true crime podcast now available in podcast apps

Despite frantic and exhausted searches, there was so sign of the toddler for eight days.

It wasn't until the head of the investigation called in Detective Sergeant James Watson to take a ground zero approach

