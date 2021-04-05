Police at scene of death at Auckland home in suburb of Remuera

Police and forensic units are at a home in the Auckland suburb of Remuera after a person died.
Officers on the scene at the house refused to provide further details but confirmed someone had died.
A statement from police said they are treating the death as unexplained.
One neighbour said up to four police cars arrived at 9:30am and that the presence was very unusual for the area.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
MORE SOON
Read More
- Watch: Video shows police pouncing on motorcycle stunt mob in Auckland - NZ Herald
- Bullying in the police: 'It absolutely destroys you' - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Police launch Creative Genius series with 'Self Isolation for beginners' ...
- Police use of pepper spray unlawful, Independent Police Conduct Authority finds - NZ Herald
- Sideswipe: Sep 20: A quick guide to police harassment - NZ Herald
- What's inside the New Zealand Police National Armoury? - NZ Herald
- Armed police, Eagle helicopter descend on New Windsor street - NZ Herald