Police at scene of death at Auckland home in suburb of Remuera

Police are on the scene of an unexplained death in Remuera. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police and forensic units are at a home in the Auckland suburb of Remuera after a person died.

Officers on the scene at the house refused to provide further details but confirmed someone had died.

Police are on the scene of a death in Remuera. Photo / Miriam Burrell

A statement from police said they are treating the death as unexplained.

One neighbour said up to four police cars arrived at 9:30am and that the presence was very unusual for the area.

