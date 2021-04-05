Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Police at scene of death at Auckland home in suburb of Remuera

Quick Read
Police are on the scene of an unexplained death in Remuera. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are on the scene of an unexplained death in Remuera. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald

Police and forensic units are at a home in the Auckland suburb of Remuera after a person died.

Officers on the scene at the house refused to provide further details but confirmed someone had died.

Police are on the scene of a death in Remuera. Photo / Miriam Burrell
Police are on the scene of a death in Remuera. Photo / Miriam Burrell

A statement from police said they are treating the death as unexplained.

One neighbour said up to four police cars arrived at 9:30am and that the presence was very unusual for the area.

MORE SOON

Read More

Police are on the scene of an unexplained death in Remuera. Photo / Dean Purcell
Police are on the scene of an unexplained death in Remuera. Photo / Dean Purcell