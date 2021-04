St John paramedics have been called to a water incident at Piha Beach. Image / Google

St John paramedics have been called to a water incident at Piha Beach. Image / Google

Emergency services responded to an incident near Piha Beach early this morning.

St John confirmed it was called at 8.05am to a "water incident" in Piha, West Auckland.

Police confirmed at 8.44am they had received a report that a person had been washed up on some rocks at Piha.

However, they managed to back to shore safely.

Police said the person involved was uninjured and safe.