Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rereamanu Ronaki-Wihapi named as murderer who twice ran down Taku Manu Paul in Te Puke

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Rereamanu Ronaki-Wihapi was found guilty of murder for the death of his mother's partner, Taku Manu Paul, on Boxing Day 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek

Rereamanu Ronaki-Wihapi was found guilty of murder for the death of his mother's partner, Taku Manu Paul, on Boxing Day 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek

A teenager who ran down his mother’s partner with a car and killed him can now be named as Rereamanu Ronaki-Wihapi.

Ronaki-Wihapi is serving a 17-year prison sentence for murdering Taku Manu Paul, with no prospect of parole for seven years.

He was just 17 at the time and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand